Former BJP women’s prez joins TMC in Siliguri

Siliguri: Shikha Maitra, former president of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha, Siliguri organisational committee, left BJP and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (Plains) handed over the party flag to her on Monday

in Siliguri.

Shikha Maitra has previously held several positions in the BJP and held the post of women’s president in 2021. Papiya Ghosh said that the joining was held on the instructions of Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC.