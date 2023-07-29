Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised after breathing distress

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore after he complained of severe respiratory distress. He was brought to the hospital under critical support and was admitted to the ICU.

A five-member medical board was set up comprising pulmonologist, critical care and medicine experts. Bhattacharjee (79) had been a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patient for quite some time. The city police facilitated a green corridor to give a smooth passage to ailing Bhattacharjee.

Sources said Bhattacharjee’s oxygen saturation level dropped to a great extent following which his condition deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the hospital. His wife Meera Bhattacharjee accompanied him on his way to the hospital. Their daughter Suchetana also reached there soon after.

It was learnt that his health condition had been deteriorating for the last few days. He refused to adhere to the doctor’s advice to get admitted to the hospital. In the afternoon, his condition started deteriorating and the oxygen saturation level was dropping quickly. So, the team of doctors attending to him decided to get him admitted to the hospital. In 2021, the former CM was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the same hospital.

Governor CV Ananda Bose rushed to the hospital after hearing about his ailment. He spoke to the doctors and wished Bhattacharjee’s speedy recovery. “He is a leader. We all are concerned. I am sure that he will recover soon and will be back home,” Bose said.