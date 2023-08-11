Formation of Panchayat board leads to clashes between BJP factions

Cooch Behar: Tension escalated at Matalhat Gram Panchayat of Dinhata over disputes surrounding the formation of Panchayat board in the BJP camp.



The situation turned violent as BJP supporters vandalised a police car, prompting the police to resort to baton charge and burst tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Out of the total 22 seats in Matalhat Gram Panchayat, BJP had secured 15 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 7 seats. However, during the board formation process, internal rifts within the BJP became apparent. Badal Barman of the BJP, who had laid claim to the position of the Panchayat board’s head, was absent during the board formation. This absence led to allegations that Union minister of state Nisith Pramanik orchestrated the detention of Badal Barman, triggering outrage among BJP workers and supporters owing allegiance to him. The Matalhat Gram Panchayat ultimately appointed Manabendra Roy from the BJP, as the head of the Panchayat.

A group of aggrieved BJP supporters vandalised the Gram Panchayat office, prompting a significant police response to restore order. The situation escalated further when the police were pelted with stones, forcing them to resort to baton charge and bursting of teargas shells to control the situation.

Jiban Barman, a prominent BJP leader, alleged: “Union minister Nishit Pramanik has detained our BJP Panchayat member Badal Barman. The villagers wanted Badal to lead the Panchayat board but Nishit Pramanik detained him to promote his own lobby. This is a disgraceful move on his part.”

Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development minister and Trinamool leader, responded: “The turmoil in BJP’s rank is their internal matter.

While Trinamool Congress is successfully forming boards across the district without incidents, this situation seems unique to the BJP. Reports indicate that a Panchayat member was detained at the Union minister’s residence, prompting another faction of BJP to protest.”

When questioned about the issue, Cooch Behar BJP president Sukumar Roy declined to comment, instead emphasising that they had successfully formed the Matalhat Gram Panchayat Board and appointed their chosen head.

Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional District Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar, stated: “Section 144 had been enforced to ensure the orderly formation of the board. However, some individuals defied Section 144 and engaged in disruptive behavior, including pelting stones at the police. In response, the police had to resort to baton charge and also arrested 60 individuals.”