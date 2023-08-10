Formation of Panchayat board: BJP men accused of vandalising BDO’s car

Cooch Behar: Allegations of BJP supporters vandalising a car of a BDO office surfaced during the board formation of Andaran Fulbari-2 Gram Panchayat in the Tufanganj Assembly of Cooch Behar district, triggering tension in the area.



Police from Tufanganj station intervened to quell the situation. Despite the completion of the BJP’s Panchayat board formation, the official from the BDO office had not stamped the necessary documents, leading to a protest by BJP workers. No response has been received from the BDO regarding this matter.

Reportedly, BJP secured 9 out of 12 panchayat seats in Andaran Fulbari-2 village Panchayat of Tufanganj 1 block, while Trinamool won the remaining 3 seats. On Thursday, BJP formed the board with Nanibala Barman and Sanjit Barman as the head and deputy head, respectively. However, the winning candidates claimed that the administrative officers present did not provide the necessary stamp for the resolution.

Shikha Basak, the vice-president of BJP Cooch Behar district, stated, “The presiding officer from the BDO office did not provide any resolution or documentation. No government officials stamped the paper either. Without fulfilling these steps, the presiding officer left. While there was tension, no cars were vandalized by BJP workers and supporters.”

In response, Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik remarked, “Trinamool Congress has conducted gram panchayat elections without any chaos so far. Those responsible for this incident should be held accountable, especially considering their track record from firearms to smuggling marijuana hidden in coffins.”