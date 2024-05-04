‘Form special task force to assist KMC in demolition drive’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Kolkata Police to form a Special Task Force to assist the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials to conduct a demolition drive against unauthorised constructions.



A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed with regard to illegal construction made on properties which are Thika property, Wakf property and enemy property. The KMC had filed a report wherein it was found that the buildings mentioned by the petitioner in his PIL were unauthorised and had no approved building plan. The KMC had taken steps for demolition of the buildings but could not proceed as most of the unauthorised buildings were occupied.

The occupants were stated to be unauthorised occupants with no documents in support of their claim, it was mentioned. Earlier, an allegation was made that description of the property was not given properly and the Court had directed for the demolition drive to be kept on hold.

“In respect of buildings where demolition was partially carried out, KMC would state that the occupants once again reconstructed the same. If this has happened, the same needs to be condemned as the occupants cannot take law into their hands,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The Division Bench directed Kolkata Police to assist KMC for the purpose of vacating the occupants of the unauthorised buildings. The occupants were given time to vacate the premises by June 15 and the Court directed that if they fail to, police authorities can use reasonable force to remove the unauthorised occupants. Thereafter the demolition programme will start from June 17. The task force was also directed to provide protection to KMC officials and if the order was violated, police were given liberty to register criminal cases against people defying the court orders. The advocate representing KMC mentioned that when action is taken against unauthorised occupants they file collusive suits before civil court and order of injunction or status quo is obtained.