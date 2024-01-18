Form joint CBI-Bengal Police SIT to probe attack on ED officials: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the forming of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of West Bengal police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali during the search of TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh’s house on January 5.

The matter is being heard by Justice Jay Sengupta, who on Wednesday directed the SIT to file a progress report of the probe on February 12. The ED’s counsel had prayed for the transfer of the investigation to the CBI and claimed that the central agency did not have faith in the probe conducted by West Bengal police. The court directed that the SIT will be jointly headed by an SP rank officer of CBI and SP of Islampur Police district Jaspreet Singh. CBI has been directed to give the name of the officer by Thursday.

Three ED officials were gravely injured after hundreds of villagers stormed the area chasing away the ED officers and the central forces from the place on January 5. Sahajahan Sheikh has been missing after the attack and the ED officials had also issued a lookout notice against him. A lawyer representing Sahajahan had approached the Bench on Monday seeking him to be made party in the case. His counsel argued that Sahajahan feels that his personal liberty was violated because of the central agency action.

On Tuesday, Justice Sengupta had directed, “...install CCTV Cameras around

the places belonging to the prime accused that were supposed to be searched by the ED on the fateful day.” According to a news agency, CCTVs have been fitted near Sahajahan’s house.