Form 4-member panel for verification of job card holders, says High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed for the formation of four-member committee, including representatives from both state and the Central government to conduct district-wise verification of job card holders regarding the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed that the four-member committee will include one each from Centre and state government, one from the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and one from the office of Accountant General.

The constituted team will do verification on a district-wise basis and at each district, the verification can be done at the sub-divisional levels so that the team can visit sub-divisions and the matter can be resolved at the earliest. “On the next hearing date, the Central government and state government shall furnish the names of the officers who have to be nominated for the team,” the Division Bench directed. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on January 25.

Two separate Public Interest Litigations (PIL) were filed relating to the non-payment of wages under MGNREGA. One was filed by the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity and another by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. On October 10, a supplementary affidavit was filed by the commissioner and special secretary in the Panchayats and Rural Development department.

The committee was formed in the case filed by Adhikari. With regards to the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity, the court stated that a supplementary affidavit was filed by the petitioner on Thursday.