Forex trader abducted, rescued unhurt later

Kolkata: A forex trader was rescued unhurt by the Kolkata Police after he was abducted by two persons over exchanging dollars. Cops nabbed the accused duo as well.



According to sources, the businessman identified as Md. Ahiya of Brahmapur in Bansdroni owns a forex trading business. On Tuesday, he was contacted by two persons identified as Subrata Bala alias Partha and Abhijit Biswas from Sindrani in Bagda. The duo reportedly told the cops that they are also connected with forex trading. They reportedly called Ahiya and handed over dollars equivalent to Rs 3.5 lakh. In return the duo wanted Indian currency. After getting the dollars, Ahiya called one of his employees and told him to credit the money to the bank account which the duo had provided.

It is alleged that suddenly an altercation took place between Ahiya and the two accused as the duo claimed that they did not receive the total money.

Despite Ahiya telling the accused duo that they would get their money soon, Bala and Biswas abducted Ahiya and took him to Sundari.

Later, Ahiya was compelled to call his family members and ransom worth about Rs 2 lakh was demanded. Ahiya’s family members informed the police who traced his mobile phone’s location at Sindrani. Later, a raid was conducted and Ahiya was rescued.