Foresters trying to stop illegal quarrying attacked in Alipurduar

alipurduar: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and three forest guards were injured while trying to stop the illegal quarrying of sand and stones from a river bed in Alipurduar.



The incident took place at the Chilapata range of Jaldapara National Park on Sunday night. The three accused have been arrested by the police. Charged under different sections of the IPC pertaining to obstructing government officials and workers from doing their work along with smuggling and attack, the arrested were produced at the court on Monday. The arrested Abdul Motaleb and Rahul Amin have been remanded to police custody for 5 days and Abdul Ajiz has been sent to jail custody for 5 days by an Alipurduar court.

The dumper loaded with sand and stone, used for smuggling, has been seized.

On Sunday night Raja M, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) along with forest guards had gone out for a routine patrol at night. Suddenly they heard the sound of a dumper from the Chilapata forest. When they went near the dumper and tried to stop it, a group of people attacked them. Raja M and three other forest staff were injured in the attack. A police force from the Sonapur police station of Alipurduar reached the spot. They then arrested the trio.

“Our officers and workers were attacked in Chilapata while trying to stop illegal quarrying. We have lodged a written complaint with the police regarding the incident. The police have started an investigation”, stated Deepak M, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghubanshi said: “We have taken a strict plan to prevent any kind of smuggling. All those who are involved in the assault and illegal quarrying in Chilapata will be brought to book.”