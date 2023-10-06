Foresters setup cages to trap leopard that killed 11-yr-old

Alipurduar: Dipesh Orao (11), who was injured in a leopard attack on Thursday, was rushed to the North Bengal Medical College Hospital in Siliguri, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has reignited anger and fear in the Tasati Tea Garden of Alipurduar district. In response, the Forest department is installing three cages in the area. Following the incident, forest personnel from the Dalgaon Range of Jalpaiguri forest division and the Madarihat Range of Jaldapara National Park began searching the areas adjacent to Tasati Tea Garden on Friday. Additionally, the Forest department has launched an awareness campaign.

Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “Initially, we have installed three cages. If a leopard is captured, it will be released far away.”

In light of the recent surge in leopard attacks resulting in fatalities, the Forest department has sought expert advice. In the past month alone, three people have lost their lives in leopard attacks in Alipurduar — Sarodini Roy (65) in Jateshwar’s Atit Para on August 27, Sunny Orao (7) in Nepaniya of Dhekalapara Tea Garden on September 12 and Dipesh Orao (11) in a leopard attack on Thursday.