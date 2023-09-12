Foresters set up cages to trap leopard who killed 7-year-old boy in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Hours after a 7-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, foresters set up two cages in the Neponiya Division of Dheklapara Tea Garden in the Madarihat Birpara block of Alipurduar district to trap the killer leopard.



On Monday night, a leopard dragged and killed a 7-year-old child while he was playing in the yard of his house. Sunny Oraon, the deceased child was a class 2 student.

Locals protested in front of the Dalgaon Range office on Tuesday and eventually, with assurances from the forest workers, they lifted the protest.

Initially, a cage was set up to capture the leopard on Monday night. Later, another cage was brought in by the Dalgaon Range of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division.

The leopard, however, remained elusive. Local residents believe that the leopard is still present in the vicinity. To apprehend the leopard, the Forest department has also initiated surveillance in the Neponiya Division.

The Forest department personnel are also maintaining constant vigil round-the-clock. Prima facie the leopard, that was seen in the Neponiyan area, had come from the Dalgaon Forest.

The Forest department has already conducted awareness campaigns through miking in the area. Additionally, locals have been advised to avoid venturing out alone at night and remain vigilant at all times. Parents with children at home have been urged to exercise extra caution.

Vikas V, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, stated: “We are closely monitoring the area to track the leopard’s movements. Two cages have already been installed in that area. Awareness is being spread among the local people. The Forest department will also distribute searchlights among the local residents of that area. We are optimistic that we will be able to capture the leopard soon.”

A similar incident had occurred on August 27 when Saradini Roy, aged 65, a resident of Atitapara Bangkandi in Jateswar Falakata, went to a tubewell to wash dishes after dinner at around 9 pm and was attacked and dragged away by a leopard.

However, that leopard too has not been captured till date.