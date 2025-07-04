Forest worker killed in bison attack

Alipurduar: A forest worker was killed in a bison attack while on duty inside Jaldapara National Park on Thursday. The deceased, Dulal Rava (55), was a contractual staff (Aranya Sathi) under the Forest Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 noon in Compartment No. 1 of the Malangi Beat under the park’s East Range. Rava was part of a four-member patrol team conducting forest protection duties on two trained (kumki) elephants.

According to officials, Rava had dismounted to relieve himself when a wild bison, concealed in the forest cover, suddenly charged at him. He was fatally attacked and died on the spot.

The Forest department has announced compensation for the family in line with government norms.

“It’s a tragic incident. We are providing all necessary support to the bereaved family,” said Jaldapara Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Parveen Kaswan.