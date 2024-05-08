Forest officials train Railway loco pilots to prevent rail-elephant collisions

Alipurduar: Forest department officials conducted a special workshop at Alipurduar Junction, advising 77 Railway loco pilots on avoiding rail-elephant collisions. Top railway officials were also in attendance.



Railway loco pilots from four divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway convened at the Alipurduar Junction Zonal Railway Training Institute, where Amlendu Majhi, Range Officer of Rajabhatkhawa in Buxa Tiger Reserve, delivered a powerpoint presentation. The session, lasting about two hours, covered the nature of wild elephants and protocols for loco pilots encountering elephants on railway lines. Loco pilots were instructed to operate trains at a reduced speed of 25 kmph on jungle paths along the 164 km BG-3 line stretch. They were also advised not to immediately sound train horns upon spotting elephants on the track, although horn usage is generally prohibited due to its potential to agitate elephants.

Amlendu Majhi stated, "We addressed various issues and fielded questions from the loco pilots, aiming to provide comprehensive guidance."

Additionally, the Railway Department highlighted the close communication between forest and rail authorities through specific WhatsApp groups. A forest department staff is stationed daily at the designated control room at the DRM office in Alipurduar. Installation of anti-collision devices for early warning in the Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district is underway, with similar installations planned between Damanpur of Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara.