Forest officials deployed near Cooch Behar town after leopards spotted

cooch behar: The fear of leopards has gripped North Takagach area, adjacent to Cooch Behar town after leopards were spotted in the area. Upon receiving news of the incident, officials from the Forest Department arrived at the scene. Forest workers have been deployed in the area to keep vigil and as a confidence building measure.



On Thursday morning, a local person who went fishing in a river in that area spotted a leopard.

Fortunately, the person managed to escape safely without any harm. Upon hearing about the incident from local residents, Forest Department officials arrived at the scene and collected all the relevant information.

A local resident named Tuli Khatun said: “A person from the area went fishing in the morning and spotted a leopard. He managed to flee. We have informed the Forest Department about the presence of the leopard. The officials thoroughly examined the situation and expressed concern after spotting pug marks. Local residents have been advised to remain cautious and vigilant. The Forest Department is closely monitoring the situation.”

Bijan Kumar Nath, ADFO of the Cooch Behar Wildlife Division, stated: “Upon receiving the news, we visited the incident site. Currently, two forest workers have been stationed there. Local people have been advised to stay vigilant and specially in that locality”