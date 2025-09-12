Forest Minister orders probe after deaths of 2 tigresses

Kolkata: Two back-to-back deaths of tigress’ have occured in Alipore Zoological Gardens with the zoo authorities attributing both the cases to age-related ailments.

17-year-old ‘Payel’ died on Tuesday after suffering from several health complications. She had recently lost her ability to move and had stopped intake of any food for the last few days. Payel was brought from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha in the year 2017.

The second death of tigress Rupa whose age was 21 years occurred on Wednesday morning. Rupa was a white tigress born at Alipore Zoo. She was also suffering from age-related ailments.

One of her legs was severely affected in the recent past. Interestingly, Rupa was born to white tiger Anirban and striped tigress Krishna.

State Forest minister Birbaha Hansda confirmed that both the deaths were natural and related with old-age health complications.

“The post mortem report of both the tigress has made it clear that deaths were natural. Our zoo employees are very committed and dedicated to animal care,” said Hansda.

The minister, however, added that she has asked the Principal Secretary of her department to conduct an internal probe and submit a report on the deaths.

A senior official of the Forest department said that they would soon hold a meeting to decide whether any tiger needs to be brought to

Alipore through an exchange programme with the population decreasing by two.

“If we decide on bringing any tiger, we will seek a nod from the Central Zoo Authority as per norms,”

he added.