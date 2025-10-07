Forest Min vows early resumption of Jaldapara jungle safaris

Alipurduar: State Forest minister Birbaha Hansda, who visited Jaldapara National Park on Monday along with Chief Principal Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Debal Roy, has assured that efforts are underway to resume jungle safaris at the earliest possible date following severe flood damage.

During the peak tourist season, devastating floods have left the habitats of the one-horned rhinoceroses and nearby tourist lodges in Jaldapara National Park deserted. The Hollong River’s strong currents washed away a rickety wooden bridge, cutting off access to ticket counters for both jeep and elephant safaris. As a result, the Jaldapara Forest department has indefinitely suspended all safari operations.

The minister, while inspecting the site, emphasised that restoration work would be prioritised and assured that coordination between the Forest and Tourism departments would be seamless. “We have assessed the damage and are taking all necessary steps to rebuild infrastructure and resume safaris as soon as possible,” she said.

Although the floodwaters have receded from the Torsa and Shishamara rivers, thick layers of silt and dolomite have buried the park’s savannah grasslands under five to six feet of deposits. While the Forest department is yet to assess the full extent of damage, officials confirmed that no wild animals have died. A few stranded rhinoceroses have been located and will be safely returned to their natural habitats.

On Monday, 20 tourists stranded at Jaldapara Tourism Lodge were rescued with the help of payloaders. Additionally, 128 tourists trapped in private lodges near Shishamara River were safely evacuated.

Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, welcomed the minister’s assurance, saying: “The suspension of safaris during peak season caused widespread cancellations. Prompt action by the Forest department is crucial to restore tourist confidence.” Parveen Kaswan, DFO of the Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “It is still not possible to survey the full extent of damage to the grasslands. The few rhinoceroses washed away and stranded on riverbanks will be safely returned.”

Hansda concluded: “Rebuilding the washed-away bridges and restoring safari operations is our top priority. We will ensure no lack of coordination between departments, and tourists can expect a resumption of safaris at the earliest opportunity.”