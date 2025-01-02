Forest guard dies in elephant attack at Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri: A forest guard died in an elephant attack while attempting to drive a herd of elephants back to the jungle in the Kalchini Tea Garden Out Division of the Buxa Tiger Project West. The tragic incident occurred around 10:30 am on Thursday in Section 5 of the division.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Madan Dewan, who was stationed in the Hamiltonganj Range of the Buxa Tiger Project West.

According to officials, the Forest department received reports of a herd of wild elephants blocking the road from Kalchini to Rangamati. Forest officials promptly rushed to the site to manage the situation. The arrival of the elephants attracted hundreds of onlookers, causing chaos in the area. Local police were deployed to control the crowd and assist forest officials in preventing any mishaps.

During the operation, as the team attempted to drive the elephants back to the forest, one of the animals suddenly charged at Madan Dewan and fatally attacked him. The forest guard was killed on the spot. Officials faced significant challenges in retrieving Dewan’s body from the vicinity of the herd. After the tragic incident, the elephants retreated into the forest.

Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), Harikrishnan PJ, and other senior forest officials arrived at the scene soon after. Harikrishnan PJ expressed his condolences, stating, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased as per government norms, and departmental recommendations will be made to ensure employment for a family

member.” In a separate incident, a person died in a wild elephant attack near Naxal Basti, a popular picnic spot in Gorubathan block. The attack occurred around 2 pm on Thursday near the Bhutan border. A video of the incident, showing the elephant attacking the person, has gone viral on social media. Sajal Kumar De, Ranger of the Khuniya Range, confirmed the fatality.

The identity of the deceased remained unknown at the time of filing of the copy. The body has been sent for autopsy.