Forest fires blanket Siliguri in smoke, trigger health concerns

SILIGURI: A series of forest fires broke out in Siliguri and surrounding areas causing a thick blanket of smoke to cover the city, causing respiratory issues. Fires broke out in Rohini and Panighata forests under Kurseong Forest Division, as well as in Sharugara range of Baikunthapur Forest Division on Tuesday night. The fire that erupted in the Longview Tea Garden area under the Kurseong block was brought under control by Wednesday afternoon, though smoke continued in parts of the tea garden.

Raja M., the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Baikunthapur Forest Division said: “A fire broke out near Bengal Safari Park but was swiftly brought under control with the help of a fire engine from Dabgram by Wednesday morning.”

The other two fires were also controlled within a few hours. The Kurseong Forest Division has issued a public advisory, emphasising the importance of preventing fire outbreaks. The department suspects that many fires result from human negligence and are further spread by dry winds.

They have urged the public to take precautions, such as extinguishing campfires; avoid throwing lit cigarettes or matches in forests and not burning waste near forested areas. Devesh Pandey, the DFO of the Kurseong Division said: “At this time, forest fires spread quickly due to dry wind and weather conditions. We request people to adhere to safety protocols to avoid further incidents.”

The Forest department has also set up several helplines to report any fire-related incidents in the following areas: Panighatta Quick Response Team (QRT): 74777 64997, Tukiriyajhar QRT: 7501179333, Bagdogra QRT: 8670941115, Bamanpokhri QRT: 89720 28093, Ghoshpukur QRT: 8967031054, Elephant Squad QRT: 7908438990.

In the Longview Tea Garden, the fire, which began on Tuesday morning, caused significant damage. Over 150 hectares of tea garden land was razed affecting the region’s vital tea production. The tea garden, located approximately 25 kilometers from Siliguri, spans 500 hectares in total. Ajit Pal Singh, manager of the Longview Tea Garden said: “A large area has been damaged by the fire. While the blaze was controlled by Wednesday afternoon, smoke is still visible

in some areas. This is a huge loss for us, especially since this is the crucial first flush season when the tea fetches high prices.” The cause of the fire remains unknown, though speculations are rife.

The management of Longview Tea Garden had previously issued a ‘No Work, No Pay’ notice on March 3, after workers raised concerns over non-payment of wages, bonuses and retirement benefits. Since then, workers have refused to pluck tea, further compounding the challenges for the tea garden. A fire broke out in Baikunthapur forest next to Teesta Canal road on the way to Gajoldoba on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that this fire may have started from the dry leaf piles. Police from Gajoldoba police station and a fire tender rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.