Forest dept to monitor wildcats in North Bengal post monsoon

Jalpaiguri: The role of different species of wildcats is crucial in maintaining the balance of forests. To understand their lifestyle and contribution better, the Forest department is set to start special monitoring of wildcat species. This project will commence in the protected forest areas of North Bengal after the end of the monsoon season. Camera traps will be installed to track the movement of these species.



According to Forest department sources, various species of wildcats often resemble leopards, sometimes causing unnecessary fear among people. This resemblance can lead to these animals facing human wrath. For instance, a few years ago in Latapota village of Mathabhanga, a wildcat mistaken for a leopard fell victim to such an incident. Forest department officials note that species like the marbled cat, golden cat and leopard cat play a significant role in protecting the forest environment. Therefore, the Forest department is launching this

initiative in collaboration with the West Bengal Zoo Authority across the protected forest areas of North Bengal.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Gorumara Wildlife Division, said: “Trap cameras will be installed in forest areas of Gorumara National Park, Chapramari, Neoravalli, as well as Jaldapara, Buxa, Central Singalila, Mahananda Sanctuary and Kurseong once the monsoon ends. Cameras are already installed in several places and hundreds more will be set up for this special purpose. Through these cameras, different species of wildcats, including marbled cat, leopard cat and golden cat will

be monitored. We aim to determine the number of species present and understand how the forest balance is being maintained for these species. Detailed information will be collected about their behavior and lifestyle.” Recently, a multi-level meeting was held regarding this initiative, with consultations from all reserved forest authorities. The officials of the Forest department in North Bengal have also held a meeting to discuss the plan further.