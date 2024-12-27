Forest dept rescues leopard from Alipurduar’s Mathura Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: Another adult leopard has been captured in Mathura Tea Garden, Alipurduar, within a week.

The Forest department had set up a cage in section 16 of the plantation, baited with goats, after noticing signs of leopard activity in the area.

On Thursday morning, local tea workers discovered the leopard in the cage and alerted the authorities.

Forest personnel from the Chilapata Range of Jaldapara Forest Division promptly responded and rescued

the animal.

Following a routine health check, the leopard was safely released deep into the jungles of Jaldapara National Park, away from human settlements.