Forest dept provides compensation to kin of deceased elephant caretaker

Jalpaiguri: The Forest department has extended financial assistance and pledged a government job to the family of Madho Kheria, an elephant caretaker (Patawala) who was fatally attacked by a Kumki elephant named Manik in Gorumara National Park. This initiative reflects the department’s prompt response to the tragic incident.

On Thursday evening, Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gorumara Wildlife Division, accompanied by Matiali Panchayat Samiti president Hossain Habibul Hasan, along with forest department officials and staff, visited the family’s residence at Murti Forest Basti in Meteli Block. The DFO handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to Geeta Kheria, widow of the deceased. Speaking about the incident, DFO Dwija Pratim Sen said: “A cheque of Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the family as compensation.

Additionally, arrangements will be made to provide a government job to one of the family members as per the rules. To prevent further incidents, a dedicated team has been formed to monitor the behavior of the elephant Manik. This team includes experienced mahouts and veterinarian Dr Shweta Mondal.”

The incident occurred on the evening of January 19, near the Garati elephant camp in Murti Beat. Madho Kheria, 40, was cutting grass for the elephants around 5 pm when the Kumki elephant, Manik, suddenly attacked him. Despite intervention by other mahouts, Kheria succumbed to his injuries. He was rushed to Mangalbari Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.