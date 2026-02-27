Forest dept promotes ‘Chouddu Feri’ as Rachela remains closed

Jalpaiguri: With Rachela Peak View Point temporarily closed due to its location inside a virgin forest zone, the Forest Department has shifted focus to promoting Chouddu Feri View Point in Neora Valley National Park as an emerging trekking and wildlife destination.



Officials under the Gorumara Wildlife Division are working to popularise the route, banking on the added attraction of possible Royal Bengal Tiger sightings to draw adventure enthusiasts. A tiger census is set to begin shortly at an altitude of around 10,500 feet within the park, further highlighting the region’s ecological significance.

The main entry to Neora Valley’s forests is near Lava in Gorubathan. From the gate, visitors must take the mud road opposite the Forest Inspection Bungalow to reach Rachela Peak and Chouddu Feri. While access to Rachela remains suspended, tourists can travel about 14 km to Chouddu Feri in four-wheel-drive vehicles, as steep gradients and sharp bends make the route unsuitable for ordinary cars.

Alternatively, trekkers can walk nearly 13 km to Raset Beat, followed by a 1 km uphill climb through dense Dhupi forest. At the forest junction, the left trail leads to Rachela, while the right trail heads towards Chouddu Feri. From the Raset Beat Office under the Neora North Range, a narrow trail leads to the viewpoint, requiring visitors to cross a deep gorge over a temporary wooden footbridge.

There is no accommodation facility at present, as the eco-cottage near Raset Beat, damaged in an earthquake nearly a decade ago, remains unrepaired. Tiger sightings were reported in Neora between 2017 and 2018, and again until 2022. From this viewpoint, visitors can see Lava town, the hills of Sikkim and Kalimpong, and on clear days, the majestic Kangchenjunga.

Entry fees are currently waived. Visitors must submit an Aadhaar photocopy, hire a guide for Rs 350, and pay vehicle charges before proceeding.

Dwijapratim Sen, DFO of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, said:“Tourists will not have to pay any entry fee to visit Chouddu Feri View Point. Rachela View Point remains temporarily closed.”