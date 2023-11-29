Forest dept nabs 2 siblings who electrocuted elephant

The Forest department has apprehended two individuals accused of electrocuting a full-grown tusker elephant to protect a paddy field.

On August 22, an FIR was lodged at Kalchini Police Station by the Hamilton Ganj Range under Buxa Tiger Reserve West. The report stated that siblings Ajit Oraon and Sujit Oraon were responsible for killing the elephant in Mandal Para, Kalchini block, Alipurduar.

The accused were at large since the tusker’s killing, prompting the filing under the Wildlife Protection Act. A specialised forest team, led by the Range Officer of Hamilton Ganj, conducted a search along the state highway in the Gudamdabri area in Kalchini block.

Acting on a tip-off, they arrested the two culprits, subsequently handing them over to Kalchini Police Station on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they were transferred to Alipurduar District Court.

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Project (West), said: “We were pursuing the two accused for almost four months.The Forest department recommends exemplary punishment.”