Forest dept lays cages to trap leopard which killed woman in Alipurduar

Kolkata: The Forest department has laid cages in strategic locations to trap a leopard that is suspected to have killed a woman in Alipurduar on August 28 night.



Leopard attacks on children and subsequent deaths are not too uncommon in the tea garden areas of North Bengal.

However, the killing of an adult by a leopard barely took place in the recent past. The sexagenarian, Sarojini Roy, hailing from Bangkandi under Falakata Police Station, was washing utensils near a hand pump at night when she was dragged into a bush. Her body was found with her head severed from the torso.

“We will capture the animal and then tranquillize it to study any possible change in the behaviour of the leopard that resulted in the killing. We would release it in the wild,” said Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden.

A senior forest official said that since the woman was sitting, the leopard may have got confused with her height and mistook her for a child. However, the brutality with which she was killed is uncommon, it was remarked.

In September, there were reports of two leopard attacks. Three minor boys were saved from an attack by the mother of two of them at Dalgaon Basti, Jateswar-I Gram Panchayat located in Falakata block Alipurduar on September 18.

On September 11, an attack occurred in the Neponiya division of the Dheklapara Tea Garden in the Madarihat Birpara block of Alipurduar in which a seven-year-old, Sunny Oraon was killed.