Forest dept launches unique beekeeping initiative to curb elephant conflict in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: In a unique blend of conservation and community welfare, the Bengal Forest department has launched a beekeeping initiative in the forest fringe villages of the Dooars region to prevent elephant intrusions and generate alternative livelihoods for local residents.

Taking advantage of elephants’ well-documented aversion to bees, the Forest department has introduced honey beekeeping as a natural deterrent. The buzz of bees and the risk of stings are known to keep elephants away and this behaviour is now being harnessed to protect crops and homes in vulnerable areas.

Led by Lataguri Range Officer Sanjay Dutta and Jalpaiguri Divisional Forest Officer Vikas V, the pilot project involves 1,000 residents from six Joint Forest Management Committees. Participants are receiving training from an eco-friendly NGO on bee-rearing, hive construction and honey production.

“This is a good initiative. It will create income opportunities and also help keep elephants away,” said local resident Sulekha Das.

In addition to conservation, the project focuses on economic empowerment. The department has committed to helping market the harvested honey, creating a new income stream for affected families.

DFO Vikas V said: “Bee-keeping boxes have been distributed to 1,000 residents. This will help in preventing elephant intrusions.” Elephant-related destruction—damaged crops, broken homes and constant fear—has long plagued the region. By introducing bees, the Forest department hopes to use a natural deterrent to keep elephants at bay, reducing conflict without harm to wildlife.

The initiative, still in its pilot phase, has already drawn praise from environmentalists. If successful, it could soon be replicated across the entire Dooars belt—offering a sustainable, humane solution to the long-standing issue of human-elephant conflict.