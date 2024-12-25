Forest dept installs nylon net to stop tigers from entering localities

Kolkata: The Forest department has installed a nylon net along one square km area on the side of a forest range at Bandwan in Purulia district of West Bengal to prevent the tigress from straying into localities.

“The tigress has moved a short distance in the last couple of days and is presently in a hilly terrain within the Bandwan range. We have placed three new live baits in the form of buffalo calves,” said S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests. Debal Roy, state chief wildlife warden said seven smart cameras were placed at different angles.

“The radio collar which has been fitted on the tiger is helping us track the movement while the smart cameras will help us to gauge the behavioural pattern of the big cat,” Roy added. A Forest department said that manpower has been added to the three tranquilizing teams from Sunderbans that have been attempt to capture the big cat for almost a week. Interestingly, the tiger has not gone for bait like goat and buffalo calves but has hunted cattle belonging to the villagers who have ventured into the forest. The local people alleged missing goats gave them the impression that the tigress ate them. “We have got clear evidence of the tigress hunting one goat of a local villager and have already compensated him for the loss,” Roy said.

A senior official informed that the villagers are completely informed about the current location of the tigress for their own safety. It has been since December 10, when the Forest departments of Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha have been closely monitoring the movement of the Royal Bengal Tiger Zeenat that has travelled from Simlipal Forest in Odisha.

It had sneaked into Bandwan Forest range in Purulia on December 22 morning after remaining under Belpahari range at Jhargram for two days.

According to sources, three-year-old Zeenat was brought from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and released in Simlipal

North in November.