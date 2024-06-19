Forest dept installs cameras to track elephant herds on highways

Jalpaiguri: Herds of elephants frequently come out of the forests onto Asian highways. To address this issue and track the direction of the elephants, the Kurseong Division of the state Forest department has installed closed-circuit cameras in the forest. This initiative is expected to expand to other forest areas in the future.



According to Forest department sources, while Gorumara and Chapramari forest areas are not significantly affected, groups of elephants often emerge from the Bagdogra Range and move towards Asian Highway No-2. This route passes through populated areas like Ghoshpukur, Tukuriyajhar, Uttamchand Chat, Kiranchandra and Atal Tea Garden, creating increasing problems as elephants frequently cross the road. Additionally, elephant groups sometimes cross the Railway line and tend to move to other areas. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes for a herd of elephants to reach the highway from the jungle.

Closed-circuit cameras have been installed in the elephant corridors within the Bagdogra Range to monitor their movement during this time.

A control room has been set up at the Bagdogra Range Office. Furthermore, a wireless radio telecommunication system has been introduced to maintain coordination among forest staff in the six ranges of the Kurseong Division.

North Bengal Chief Forester Bhaskar J V said: “This will speed up the tracking of elephants and other animals. This initiative is being extended to other forest areas as well. The six ranges connected by the wireless radio telecommunication system are Bamanpukhuri, Panighata, Typhoo Elephant Squad, Bagdogra, Tukuriyajhar and Ghoshpukur. The new wireless communication system is also installed in vehicles in these ranges, allowing foresters to stay in touch in areas without network coverage. Previously, radio collars were used to monitor elephants.

Currently, two such elephants are in Assam and another is in the Jaldapara Forest. This is the first time elephants are being monitored directly through closed-circuit cameras without using radio collars.”

Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) coordinator Animesh Basu said: “Elephants entering the Kharibari Block was previously unthinkable.”

He believes that the new monitoring system will be effective in controlling wild animals.