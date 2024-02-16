Forest dept ensures safe passage for Higher Secondary examinees

Alipurduar: The Forest department has adopted important measures to guarantee the safety of Higher Secondary examinees. Special vehicles and forest guards have been deployed across all regions for the hassle-free and safe transportation of students.



With the Higher Secondary examinations commencing on Friday, the Forest department has advised parents and students against utilising forest paths on exam days.

Birbaha Hansda, minister in-charge of the State Forest department, while talking to Millennium Post, stated: “Post last year’s tragic incident, the Forest department implemented measures to ensure safety of examinees from forest villages, covering 932 villages statewide. On the first day of the Higher Secondary examination, 7449 examinees have already benefited from this safety initiative.”

Incidentally, Arjun Das, a Madhyamik examinee, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri on the first day of examinations in 2023. In collaboration with the district administration, safe transportation has been organised for examinees from forest-adjacent villages to examination centres daily. Forest paths in wildlife divisions like Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara, Gorumara and Baikunthapur are temporarily closed.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Range), expressed optimism, saying: “A fleet of departmental vehicles has been arranged and all forest paths are sealed throughout the exam period. Forest staff and workers’ leaves are cancelled, barring emergencies. In North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, 530 forest staff have been specially assigned to ensure the safety of 1110 students, covering a 725-kilometre stretch with 125 vehicles.”

Meanwhile, the first day of the Higher Secondary examinations marked a number of incidents. A student abstained from writing the examination. Jayanta Barman, a student of Paradubi High School on reaching the examination venue at Aatpukur High School in Mathabhanga-II Block found his seat allocation in a room allotted for girl students. He left the venue for home, without writing the examination. “When the matter came to our notice, we arranged for his seating with other boys. However he left,” stated Susmita Rai, invigilator. Arif Hussain, an examinee, arrived at the Sahebgunj High School at 12:10 pm, two hours late and was not allowed to sit for the examination. His parents claimed that he was ill so could not arrive on time. “The student could not furnish any medical certificates in support of his claim,” stated Nanigopal Barman, headmaster. Hussain is a student of Khonchabari High School.

The toilet of the Daripur Baishi High Madrasah in Kaliachak, Malda was vandalised by some examinees after the exam. The girl examinees levelled allegations against female teachers of misbehaviour while checking them before entering the venue.

The assistant headmaster of the institution said that all action was as per the guidelines of WBCHSE. Some claimed that as the examinees were not allowed to use unfair means they resorted to vandalism.