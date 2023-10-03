Forest department to conduct census of Himalayan Black Bear in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: The Forest department is set to conduct a census of the Himalayan black bear, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of this species besides counting their numbers. The survey is scheduled to commence in December.



Moreover, it will cover forest areas across various hilly regions in North Bengal, with the collaborative efforts of multiple departments, including the Garuma Wildlife Division, Darjeeling Wildlife Division and Kalimpong Division.

Two years ago, in November, a Himalayan Black Bear was spotted in the Mal Meteli area of Dooars, sparking panic.

Over the past two years, there have been sightings of bears in different areas of Dooars and this time, the department is determined to gather comprehensive information about this bear species, including their exact population. Workshops have already been conducted in Jaldapara and Shukna, involving staff from various Forest departments in North Bengal, to prepare them for conducting the survey.

It is known that over 100 cameras will be installed in Neora Valley National Park for camera traps during the survey. Additionally, bears often leave behind various body parts, such as claws and fur, in the areas they traverse. These samples will be collected and sent to a cellular and molecular biology lab for genetic analysis.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, explained: “In the case of tigers, it’s relatively easy to distinguish one from another based on camera trap images. However, the same isn’t true for the Himalayan black bear. Genetic analysis will help us identify unique individuals. Furthermore, last year’s survey provided some valuable insights, including information about bear relationships. This survey will delve deeper into relatedness analysis. Additionally, we aim to gain a better understanding of the lifestyle, behavior and characteristics of these bears.”

The DFO added: “There were some doubts regarding the data and numbers of bears in the last survey, which is why the information was not made public. However, based on the experience and knowledge gained from the previous survey, we are taking measures to ensure a more comprehensive and accurate survey this time.”