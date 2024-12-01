Forest department submits DPR for Holong Bungalow reconstruction

Kolkata: The Forest department has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) at Nabanna for reconstruction of the famous Holong Bungalow in the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar that was gutted in a devastating fire in June, this year.

Forest department sources said four DPRs were submitted for perusal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before final nod. The department will construct the bungalow based on the DPR approved by the CM.

“We are awaiting the clearance from the Chief Minister. All necessary approvals will be taken for construction of the bungalow,” said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister.

After the incident, many people have written posts on social media, seeking the reconstruction of the bungalow the way it was. However, sources in the Forest department said construction of any property for commercial purposes is not allowed in reserve forest areas according to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Five rooms of the gutted bungalow were with the Tourism department and people could book rooms to stay there.

“Interestingly, when the bungalow was built (in 1967), the restriction was not there. But now, the decision has to be taken by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

Even if it is reconstructed, it would most likely be for the use of the department and not for visitors,” said a retired forest officer.

The heritage bungalow has hosted tourists from all over the world and has been a favourite destination for eminent personalities, including late Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.