Forest department strictly enforces prohibition on picnics in ‘jungle’ areas

Alipurduar/North Dinajpur/South Dinajpur/Siliguri: The Forest department has banned picnics in reserved forests and areas near forests in North Bengal to protect wildlife and their habitats. While picnics in reserved forests were already restricted, the new guidelines extended the prohibition to popular spots near forested regions, to ensure a conducive environment for conservation. Forest workers are strictly monitoring the ban.

The picnic season, from late December to early February, draws large crowds to popular spots like Kulik in Uttar Dinajpur, Murti in Jalpaiguri and Chilapata in Alipurduar, with 10,000–15,000 daily visitors during peak days. Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Wing, shared the rationale for the decision: “Picnics cause significant harm to wildlife and their habitats.

This year, we have identified critical areas and implemented restrictions to address these concerns.

However, certain forest department-designated spots remain available for picnics, with a strict ban on the use of microphones. Vigilance teams will ensure compliance across all zones.” The Raiganj Social Forestry Division banned picnics across forest lands in the district. Over a decade ago, the department restricted picnics in the Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary to protect the site from environmental harm. Subsequently, people shifted to forested areas in Abdulghata, Siyalmoni, Baharile and Ayra. However, this year, such activities have been prohibited in these spots as well as in Chopra’s Dhamja, Mukundapur, and Sapnikla forests.

DFO Bhupen Biswakarma said: “We are using public announcements to inform residents and warn of legal actions against violators”.

Environmentalist Tarun Sarkar stated: “It is very important to take proactive measures to protect the fragile ecosystems.” The Forest Department has banned public entry and picnics in several forest areas of South Dinajpur, including the Balurghat Forest, Dogachi, Paharpur and Gurail. Jayaprakash Roy, the Range Officer of Balurghat Forest, stated: “The police have been informed to assist in monitoring and enforcing the prohibitory orders.”

Shibani Majumdar, a resident of Balurghat, praised the decision, saying: “The loud noise and litter is detrimental to flora and fauna. Though it may inconvenience some people during the picnic season, it’s a necessary step for long-term conservation.”

The Kurseong Forest Division and Baikunthapur Forest Division have designated specific areas as authorized picnic spots while restricting access to dense forest regions for such activities.

The Kurseong Forest Division has created nine picnic spots equipped with essential amenities such as food stalls, toilets, car parking, and more. These include popular locations like M.M Terai in Bagdogra, Panighata Eco Park in Panighata, Tipukhola, Downhill Pine Forest in Kurseong, Chimney Eco Park in Darjeeling, Fuguri Eco Park in Mirik, among others. Meanwhile, Baikunthapur Forest Division has restricted picnics in the entire forest areas. Foresters have been continuously conducting patrolling, miking in the forest areas.