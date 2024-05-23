Forest department nabs 3 B’deshi nationals in forest guard’s death case

Kolkata: The Forest department with the assistance of local police has nabbed three Bangladeshi nationals who are suspected to have killed a forest guard on Saturday night in the core area of Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR).



“We had barricaded the area while the Border Security Force on our request had sealed the border to prevent the intruders from escaping. Three of them have been arrested. They have been handed over to the police and will be interrogated for further leads in the case,” said Debal Roy, state chief wildlife warden.

The foresters located a boat containing three barrels of honey within the STR area on Tuesday. Once they became sanguine that the same was that of the intruders, a large forest team with police assistance raided the boat and were able to arrest three persons. The others, however, managed to escape by jumping into the water. A number of Bangladeshi papers as well as Indian papers were recovered. The offenders were found in dehydrated condition at the time of arrest.Amalendu Halder (59) was patrolling the forest accompanied by three others on a small boat in Gosaba-I compartment at around 10 pm on Saturday when they came across a team of outlaws. “We are not ruling out the fact that they had come to the place for poaching of deer,” a Forest department official said.

Halder, a resident of Raidighi, worked under Netidhopani beat of STR (Sunderban Tiger Reserve). Preliminary post-mortem report revealed that there were severe head injuries on the victim which is believed to have caused his death.