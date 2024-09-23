Forest department launches rhino conservation initiatives

ALIPURDUAR: In recognition of World Rhino Day, the Forest department has unveiled special measures to enhance rhino conservation efforts at Jaldapara National Park. Over the past two years, 18 rhinos have died in the park, with many succumbing to tapeworm infections, particularly from Anoplocephala. Foresters have introduced fresh initiatives to safeguard the one-horned rhinos.

On Sunday, park officials announced the second phase of their deworming campaign, coupled with dung pile burning, a critical practice in controlling the spread of parasites. “Dung pile burning is more effective than medicine,” explained Jaldapara’s Veterinarian Officer, Utpal Sharma. He noted that this process, aimed at breaking the tapeworm life cycle, will need to continue for approximately three years to be fully effective. Jaldapara National Park is divided into five ranges, and each range will now have eight artificial salt pit points where deworming medicine will be mixed with salt. These points will be closely monitored to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the rhino population consumes the treated salt. “Our goal is to administer the deworming medicine to most rhinos within a three-day period,” Sharma stated. “Each rhino will be monitored to prevent overdosing. Any rhino attempting to consume the treated salt more than once will be driven away to ensure safety.”

He added that dung pile burning will continue alongside the deworming process.

One-horned rhinos have a habit of defecating in the same spots, which increases the risk of parasite transmission. By burning dung piles, officials aim to reduce the chances of reinfection. Navojit De, assistant wildlife warden at Jaldapara, highlighted the challenges of treating wild rhinos compared to domestic animals. “The deworming process for rhinos is much more complex, and breaking the life cycle of the worms is time-consuming,” De said. In addition to these efforts, an awareness program was organised by a local nature conservation group at the Nature Interpretation Centre in Madarihat, engaging students from two local schools.

As part of Rhino Day celebrations, a motorbike rally was held from Lataguri to Chalsa More in Jalpaiguri with approximately 250 participants, including wildlife enthusiasts and local residents.