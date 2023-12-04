Forest car safari suspended in Gorumara

Jalpaiguri: Starting from Sunday, the Jalpaiguri District Wildlife Division has suspended forest car safari for tourists in the Jatraprasad watchtower area of Gorumara due to a wild elephant in ‘musth’ (a periodic condition in male elephants characterised by aggressive behaviour and rise in reproductive hormone levels), along the route to the jungle safari.



The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of visitors.

This year, tourists have been flocking the Lataguri area since the Puja season. Tourists heading for the car safari at Jatraprasad through Gorumara Gate on Sunday afternoon were halted at the entrance. Shaibal Ghosh, a tourist, stated that their scheduled entry into the forest was at 3:30 pm. “When we were not permitted to enter we enquired. The forest staff told us about the elephant and suggested the safari in Chapramari, as an alternative,” stated Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Forest department continued to suspend car safaris in the Jatraprasad area on Monday.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “There is a tusker elephant in ‘musth’ condition on the Jatraprasad Road. Elephants can become aggressive in this state, prompting the suspension of the safari for the safety of the visitors.

Refunds will be provided to tourists seeking the same. As an alternative, they will also be offered the opportunity for a car

safari in Chapramari.”