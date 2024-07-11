Forest and Edu depts join hands for sapling plantation

Kolkata: The Forest department joined hands with the Education department to involve students of schools and colleges in the plantation of saplings to commemorate the occasion of Ban Mahotsav which will be celebrated from July 14 to 20 across the state.



“The students are our future generation. If they understand the importance of augmentation of green cover to combat global warming and pollution they can educate their respective family members. The students have environmental studies in the school curriculum where they read about the importance of planting trees. They will also be informed about how to take care of the saplings planted by them so that they survive and mature in the days to come,” said Niraj Singhal, state principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF).

The schools have already applied for seedlings and will receive up to 100, free-of-cost. Schools located in remote areas of Sunderbans, Junglemahal and Hills will get upto 500 seedlings. Singhal flagged off three tableaux as a prelude to the observance of ‘Ban Mahotsav’ whose state-level programme will be held at Eden Gardens on July 14 in the

presence of Cabinet ministers, the Speaker and other dignitaries. Birbaha Hansda, Minister in Charge of Forest department will preside over the programme. The districts will also hold programmes as per their convenience from July 14 to 20. The tableaux will travel across Kolkata and its adjoining areas like Bidhannagar, New Town with the message ‘Save Green’ for curbing air pollution and global warming.

Under the ‘Urban Greening’ programme, special emphasis will be on involving housing societies in plantation. Housing societies will receive one free seedling per flat owner upon application, subject to availability of suitable area during the period of July 14 to August 31.

The Forest department has plans to plant 1 crore saplings across the state during this rainy season which will start from the occasion of

Ban Mahotsav.