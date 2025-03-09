Forensics visit Jadavpur home in ‘murder attempt’ case

Kolkata: A team of forensic experts on Sunday visited the house where a teenage girl was allegedly pushed from the second floor balcony by her father late on Friday night.

The victim, admitted at the MR Bangur Hospital, is stable and responding to the treatment. The crime scene was reportedly reconstructed on Saturday. A forensic team visited the spot on Sunday for enquiry.

On Friday night the incident took place at Anandapally in Jadavpur. A local resident called the cops and alleged that a man had pushed his own daughter from the second floor balcony. One of the neighbours lodged a complaint against the father following which he was arrested. Police registered a case on charge of attempt to murder against the father.

The neighbours alleged that the accused often used to return home drunk and assault the girl. The father reportedly claimed that she used to chat with boys throughout the night. On Wednesday, she went to a friend’s place and returned on Friday. During this period her mobile phone was switched off. Hence, the father had scolded his daughter.

However, police are not convinced with this story since the father could have reached out to the cops if he was worried. The probe is underway to find the motive.