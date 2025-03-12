Forensic team reaches Hemtabad to probe youth’s death

Raiganj: A three-member forensic team from Jalpaiguri arrived at Dhoaroi, Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday to investigate the death of 34-year-old Bittu Kshetri. Kshetri’s charred body and his scooty were found under a heap of burnt straw on Saturday morning.

The experts meticulously collected evidence from the scene, including two burnt mobile phones reportedly used by the deceased. Then they visited the house of arrested Jahidul Rahaman in Hemtabad and collected some documents from the living room. Process has started to drain out water from a pond in front of his house to retrieve some documents from the pond. All items were sealed and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Kshetri, a resident of Bangalbari, approximately 2 kilometres from the incident site, was found dead on Saturday morning. Upon receiving information, police recovered his charred body.

Utilising CCTV footage from the area, authorities arrested two individuals: Jahidul Rahaman from Hemtabad and Arsad Ali from Raiganj. Inspector in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, Sujit Kumar Lama, stated: “A forensic expert team reached the spot on Wednesday. They methodically collected evidence from the site, including two burnt mobile phones.

All items were sealed and taken to the laboratory for examination. They are also searching the house of arrested Jahidul Rahaman. We have arrested two accused and an investigation is underway to apprehend others involved in this crime.”