Forensic team examines crime scene

Alipurduar: In connection with the gangrape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Falakata, a forensic team from the Jalpaiguri Regional Forensic department conducted an investigation at the crime scene on Monday. The three-member team, led by forensic experts, arrived at the accused Mona Roy’s residence, the primary location, at around 1 pm, where they spent approximately two hours collecting evidence. They also collected samples from a nearby pond where the victim’s body was found.

The team gathered various biological and environmental samples for lab analysis. Forensic team member Dr Mousumi Rakshit stated: “We have collected several samples that will undergo laboratory examination. The results will be provided to the police. This is still in the preliminary stage and we have also collected samples from the pond from where the child’s body was recovered.”

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, when the girl was allegedly lured with sweets, gangraped and killed. Her body was found near a pond, sparking strong reactions from the community. The main accused, 40-year-old Mona Roy, was caught by local residents, tied him to a tree and lynched. Another suspect, Bhakta Roy, has been arrested by the police.