Forensic experts visit Udayan Hostel in Bowbazar

Kolkata: Forensic experts on Monday visited the Udayan Hostel in Bowbazar where a youth was allegedly assaulted to death by a group of students on Friday.

On Monday afternoon, forensic experts visited the hostel room inside which the youth identified as Irshad Alam was allegedly lynched. From the room, a cricket bat and blood stains were found. There were also a few wooden sticks which would be examined to ascertain if they were used to assault Irshad. Also, cops may conduct a recreation of the incident by the accused persons soon.

Police have already arrested 14 youths in connection with the alleged murder of Irshad. The victim was dragged inside the hostel by the students on suspicion of being a thief as a day before the incident, a mobile phone was stolen from the hostel. During the probe, cops found that the CCTV footage was deleted partially. After the autopsy of Irshad’s body, the concerned surgeon opined that the cause of death is suspected to be a hypovolemic shock which means a condition in which severe blood or other fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body.