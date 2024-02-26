Forensic experts visit gutted slum in Anandapur

A forensic team visited the slum that was gutted on Sunday in Anandapur and collected samples to ascertain the cause of fire on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, after visiting the spot, forensic experts suspect that the fire might have broken out from accidental leakage of a gas cylinder. Till Monday night, no complaint was lodged and no foul play was suspected by the police. On Sunday morning, a major fire broke out at a slum close to a private super specialty hospital in Anandapur. At least 50 shanties were gutted in the fire. The fire started spreading due to the windy weather and LPG cylinder explosion.

About 11 fire tenders doused the flames after almost five hours. Director General (DG), Fire and Emergency Services, Sanjoy Mukherjee visited the spot and took stock of the situation.