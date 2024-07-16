Forensic experts collect samples from Sinthi office

Kolkata: Forensic experts on Monday visited the office of the promoter in the Sinthi area who was allegedly assaulted after refusing to pay extortion money on Friday night.



According to sources, forensic experts have collected samples from the spot for examination. Meanwhile, another promoter of the Baranagar-Sinthi area reportedly alleged that he was also assaulted by one of the accused who were involved in the incident of Friday. It may be mentioned that so far six persons have been arrested for assaulting the promoter in the Sinthi area under the jurisdiction of Cossipore Police Station. The promoter reportedly alleged that a group of people were demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion from him to run his business.

As he did not pay the money, on Friday night a group of miscreants allegedly assaulted him inside his office. The accused persons reportedly also took away about Rs 1 lakh from the promoter’s office. After getting the news, the promoter’s elder brother arrived and rushed him to a private hospital where he was admitted. Later on Saturday, the promoter’s brother lodged a complaint.