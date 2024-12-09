Foreign Secy to visit Dhaka today amid frosty India-Bangladesh ties

Kolkata: Amid concerns over attacks on Hindus and other minorities, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a day-long visit to Bangladesh on Monday (December 9), in the first high-level trip from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule in August.

Misri is expected to tell the Bangladesh government to take immediate action, else face consequences. It may be noted that Bangladesh is highly dependent on India for power supply among several other economic issues.

The ongoing turmoil has not only created political headache, but will also have an impact on trade with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh receives 1000 MW power from the Adani Group (Godda Jharkhand plant), 1000 MW from Farakka and 500 MW from Tripura. Reportedly, all the three have already conveyed to the Bangladesh counterpart that if they are unable to control the unrest, they will stop the supply of power.

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has assured that steps will be taken to bring the situation under control and during Misri’s nearly 12-hour visit to Dhaka today, an outcome is likely on the cards.

“Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on November 29.

Misri is also scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin and meet the country’s de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. India shares a significant trade relation with the neighbouring country and is also one of their major trade destinations. However, the current situation has made a dent in the trade relations that would likely affect the bilateral ties of both countries.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, stated that her government would support Prime Minister Modi-led Central government’s stance over the alleged attacks and targeting of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Expressing concern over the current situation in Bangladesh, Banerjee said: “I cannot support attacks on any religion. I have spoken twice with the ISKON authorities here. Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere. While we feel sorry, we follow the policies set by the Centre,” Banerjee said.