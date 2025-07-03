Foreign policy of Centre is a ‘diplomatic disaster’: Trinamool

Kolkata: Calling it a “diplomatic disaster”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed the Centre’s foreign policy saying that even 71 days after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Narendra Modi government not only failed to isolate Pakistan on global stage but the latter also assumed key positions in the United Nations.

Trinamool on social media stated that not a single country has explicitly condemned Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident. Moreover, the UNSC appointed Pakistan as vice-chair of its Anti-Terrorism Committee. The ruling party in Bengal also said that the U.S President professed his “love” for Pakistan and dined with its Army Chief.

The IMF approved a $1 billion bailout for Pakistan while the World Bank extended a $40 billion long-term support package. The ADB approved

a $350 million loan. Trinamool Congress stated that it was not only a foreign policy failure but a “diplomatic disaster”. Taking to X, it said: “71 DAYS have elapsed since the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, and yet ... .and if that weren’t ALARMING enough, Pakistan now holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for July. This is not just a foreign policy failure, it is a DIPLOMATIC DISASTER. A complete fall from grace from @BJP4India’s self-appointed, much-touted status of ‘Vishwaguru’.

“Nearly two and a half months have passed since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, yet PM @narendramodi’s Govt. continues to hide behind silence and

PR gimmicks. Shri @abhishekaitc asked 5 simple, straightforward questions. But the Centre clearly has NO ANSWERS!” Trinamool Congress further stated.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said: “With the kind of colossal failure in diplomacy and foreign policy we’ve witnessed in the aftermath of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, is PM @narendramodi’s globe-trotting extravaganza, funded by taxpayers, really going to secure India a meaningful place in the global order?” Trinamool Congress earlier mocked the BJP’s claim that India would be positioned as ‘Vishwa Guru’ under the leadership of the PM Narendra Modi. Indian foreign policy has become a global joke, TMC alleged.