Forecast of light rain with thundershowers in S Bengal

Kolkata: After a long period of heatwave and uncomfortable weather, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunder for Kolkata and its surrounding districts starting from Sunday for a couple of days.



The maximum temperature in Kolkata and its surrounding districts had lingered around 40 degree Celsius till Thursday. From Friday onwards, it had started reducing as the maximum temperature stood at 38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature stood at 28 degree Celsius.

There was finally some relief on Saturday as parts of the city received scattered rainfall accompanied with gusty winds. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kilometre per hour speed accompanied with light to moderate rainfall over parts of East Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and West Medinipur districts was predicted for Sunday. The weather office had notified similar conditions for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts as well.

According to the MeT office, the maximum temperature in Kolkata stood at 34 degree Celsius and minimum temperature was 24 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Starting from Sunday till April 26, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the city. They have predicted dry weather from April 26 morning to April 28 and a little change in weather after that.

Most of the districts in South Bengal, including North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia are likely to witness light to moderate rain, followed by dry weather.

Weather warning has been given out for districts in North Bengal from Sunday to April 27. Thunderstorms, lightning with hail and gusty winds with 40-50 kilometre per hour speed has been predicted in districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.