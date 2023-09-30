For violation of dengue directives, Mayor issues stop-work notice

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday expressed his displeasure over garbage accumulating inside the premises of an under-construction building in the Ganguly Bagan area and immediately instructed to issue a stop-work notice and initiate proceedings for such negligence.



Hakim along with local councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta who also happens to be the Chief Whip of KMC held a rally spreading dengue awareness under ward 101 in the Ganguly Bagan area. Officials from the Health, Solid Waste Management and Building Department of KMC were present.

“98 per cent of the people in the city have become aware of cleanliness to curb the spread of dengue. So, the dengue situation in Kolkata is better than in other cities. We have gone door to door for dengue awareness, and have used drones for surveillance as well as for spreading larvicide. Awareness is the key to combat the spread of dengue,” Hakim said.

He expressed his displeasure over several Central government offices emerging as breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

“There is a lot of land owned by the port authorities. But we are prevented from entering these premises by the CISF for cleanliness,"

regretted Hakim.

The Mayor said that some properties belonging to the Railways have also emerged as hotspots of dengue mosquito breeding.

Hakim expressed his satisfaction over road graffiti being done in the ward to spread dengue awareness.