For the people: Now, police services at doorstep in Malda

Malda: Taking a cue from the Duare Sarkar initiative, as part of community policing, Malda police is taking services to the doorsteps by opening Police Assistance Booths in various villages over the past few months.



Incidentally, under Duarey Sarkar district administration takes services and welfare schemes to the doorsteps of people. To create awareness of different social issues like dowry, superstition and cybercrime, police assistance booths are being used by cops. Even complaints are being registered in these camps.

The problems of people in matters related to other departments are also noted by the police officials and the complainants are guided to the concerned departments. With police services at the doorsteps, people have started feeling more confident to interact with the police and speak out their problems for

quick disposal.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda, said: “Setting up of such booths to reach out to people has been done continuously for the last few months with immense success. Such camps not only receive complaints from the public but also spread awareness over different social and other issues. If any issue is raised beyond the purview of the police department, they are noted down and passed on to the concerned departments. These services are being rendered Gram Panchayat-wise. The police stations having more GPs conducts more camps.”

Every police station has an official, dedicated to a particular GP, called a Gram Panchayat Officer (GPO). These police officers are mainly given the charge to set up and supervise such booths as per the schedule prepared by the concerned police station. Two or three police officials conduct the camps weekly.

Densely populated areas are chosen for setting up these camps to reach the maximum possible number of people in a day. People also get to know the officer dedicated to his or her GP.