For the people: ‘Chokher Alo’ project launched in Siliguri

Siliguri: ‘Chokher Alo’ another dream project of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was flagged off on Friday in Siliguri.



Moloy Ghatak, the State Labour and Law Minister inaugurated the project at the Dagapur Tea Garden area in Siliguri.

In this project, the tea garden workers and their families will be given free eye treatment facilities like eye checks up and eye-related surgeries. They will also be given eyeglasses free of cost. The first-day camp was organised for the Dagapur tea garden workers. More than 150 workers got their eyes checked and many were given eye-glasses.

“Our Chief Minister always stands beside the tea garden workers. Our department has increased the wages for the tea garden workers. Now, this ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme, which is named by the Chief Minister herself, will benefit them. We have already started setting up crèches and health centres at the tea gardens. In future, we will come up with school buses for the students who live in tea garden areas,” said the Minister.

The West Bengal Health Department, Tea Directorate and Labour Department have jointly organised the programme. Such eye check-up camps will be organised in different tea garden areas under the state till December 31.

A helpline number has been provided for any query regarding the Labour department. The number is 18001030009. The number will be operational from 10 am to 6 pm everyday.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the Chairman of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, Barun Kumar Roy, the Labour Commissioner, Tulsi Pramanik, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of Darjeeling district were present at the inauguration programme.