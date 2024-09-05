For the patients: KMC sets up help desk at government hosps

Kolkata: Amid the hardships being faced by the patients at government hospitals in the city in the wake of the protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has opened help desk at both RG Kar and at Calcutta National Medical College to extend help in getting admission and to avail ambulance services.



The protests by the junior doctors have apparently affected services in the government hospitals, especially the two mentioned hospitals. To help patients coming to these medical institutions, KMC has set up a help desk from Wednesday. The help desk has been set up right outside the gates of these

two hospitals.

The workers engaged at the help desks would work in shifts from morning. Sources said those patients that need urgent medical attention and need to get admitted, will be helped by the help desk volunteers in getting admission in other government hospitals. Further, getting an ambulance has also become an issue. This too shall be addressed by the KMC workers who would help the patient’s family to arrange for one.

It was learnt that in the next few days KMC will set up such facilities outside most hospitals to ensure people are not left in the lurch.

This apart, the junior doctors have started a ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’ that will be functional from 10 am

to 2pm.

They have assured that while their agitation will continue till justice is served, they will also cater to the patients who would contact them for telemedicine facilities. Whatsapp numbers too were floated for the same.