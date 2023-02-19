For stroke patients: Hosp gets green corridor

malda: The Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) has created a green corridor connecting the emergency ward and the CT scan facility in the Outdoor Department to provide urgent treatment to the brain stroke patients.



A hundred metre stretch between the two buildings has been marked green for speedy movement of patients through this path to save valuable time for speedy and more efficient treatment.

Dr Puranjay Saha, the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP) of MMCH, said: “This corridor is mainly created to save the golden period for stroke patients. Such patients are taken immediately to the CT scan room and the report is uploaded for SSKM Hospital Kolkata for treatment guidelines. We have been working on this module and have got success for ten patients with brain stroke.”

Dr Saha further stated that the plan of such a corridor had been formulated at the time of commencement of neurosurgery in MMCH. Recently work has been completed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to the doctors, the two hours time period after a stroke attack is called the golden period in which treatment on an urgent basis needs to commence in order to save the patient’s life.

Neuro surgery has started at the Malda Medical College Hospital and several patients have been successfully treated in the past few days. Infrastructural development has helped improve neuro surgery treatment. Green Corridor is part of this effort