For sea rescue: Water drone deployed at Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: For the first time, the South 24-Parganas district administration has deployed a remote-controlled lifebuoy water drone at the Gangasagar Mela as part of its sea rescue operations.

The annual pilgrimage will be held from January 8 to 17.

A water drone is a self-propelled flotation device designed to identify and reach persons in distress in water using GPS-based navigation. With a range of up to 1 km, the drone can attain a maximum speed of 7 metres per second, allowing it to reach victims much faster than a human swimmer.

The device is equipped with an auto-righting capability—an exclusive feature that enables it to recover from capsizing within two seconds, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in rough sea conditions. It has a high towing capacity of up to 1000 kg (one tonne), allowing it to assist multiple survivors or life rafts simultaneously.

“We expect a record turnout of pilgrims at this year’s Gangasagar Mela, especially since there is no Kumbh Mela this year. The water drone is expected to be extremely useful in rescuing pilgrims in the event of any mishap in seawater. We have already conducted multiple mock drills using the water drone,” a district administration official said.

The drone is operated through an advanced remote controller fitted with a screen that displays a 1080p HD live video feed from an onboard camera, enabling rescuers to navigate accurately and monitor rescue situations

in real time. It uses GPS for navigation and is programmed to automatically return to its launch point if the signal is lost or if the battery level drops below 15 per cent.

Made from high-density, impact-resistant LLDPE polymer, the drone features enclosed propellers, making it safe for distressed individuals to hold on to and reducing the risk of secondary injuries during rescue operations.